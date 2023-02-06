Hastings, Nebraska resident Madeline L. Peterson, 90, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Family services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 9, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd with Pastor Paul Ozbun officiating. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 9, at Loup Fork Cemetery in Boelus, NE. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. with family present Wednesday, February 8, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.