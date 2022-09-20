Madonna “Donna” J. Kramer, age 67 of Hastings, Nebraska died on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Aurora, NE.

She was born on September 14, 1955 to Raymond and Mary (O’Connor) Kramer in Norfolk, NE. She was a long-time clerk at Wal-Mart. She loved collecting anything cats, watching movies, enjoyed gardening, and playing games online.

Tags