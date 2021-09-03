Roseland, Nebraska resident Maggie Sommer, 74, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Mary Lanning Health Care in Hastings.
Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland, Nebraska with the Rosary beginning at 10:00 a.m. A reception will be held following the service at the church. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to and check made out to the Roseland Community Club, PO Box 176, Roseland, NE 68973 or dropped off at the Pinnacle Bank of Roseland.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com
Maggie was born December 28, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Arthur Frank and Lenore Enid (Griffin) Gordon. She graduated from Redford High School with the class of 1965. Maggie worked 20 years in the Michigan VA Health Care System. She moved to Roseland in 2008 and became an active member of the community. She cherished her community and worked hard writing letters and fundraising to help build a Senior Center in Roseland. Maggie was often the liaison between the seniors and the community board members.
Maggie enjoyed music and singing with the Garden City Community Theater. She loved to craft, cook and hosted a big 4th of July party every year.
Maggie is survived by her son, Arnie Sommer III and his significant other Cindy Hersh; grandson, A.J. Sommer and his mother, Samantha Cochran; sisters, Carol Lee Gordon, Martha Eileen Anderson and her husband Hank, Maureen Elizabeth Gordon, and Kathleen Mae Bell; nieces and nephews, Will Green, Michelle Anderson, Arthur Anderson and his wife Laura, Christina Anderson, and Douglas Anderson and his wife Lauren; great-nieces and great nephew, Holly, Cecilia, and Elijah; life-long friend, Jan Berry; and beloved cat, Rusty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Frank and Lenore Enid Gordon; sister, Jeannette Marie Green; and brother-in-law, Arthur Bell.
