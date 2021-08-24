Magie Sommer Aug 24, 2021 Aug 24, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roseland, Nebraska resident Magie Sommer, 74, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Hastings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Magie Sommer Mary Lanning Hastings Nebraska Cremation Service Health Care Pass Away Mary Lanning Healthcare Funeral Home Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHastings becomes second Nebraska team to advance to LLWSHastings opens LLWS with win over Tom's River EastChemistry big part of Hastings' success on Little League diamondLetter: Nebraskans should mask upClay County classmates celebrate 95 years of life, 75 years of marriageHPS again requiring masks for students up through sixth gradeHastings Little League one win from World SeriesHastings holds off Washington to stay alive at LLWSHastings Little Leaguers enjoying all Williamsport has to offerKenesaw girl rides world class equestrian genes to multiple world championship finishes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
