Hastings, Nebraska resident Marceline Estelle “Marcie” Thaut, 93, went to be with her Lord Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Mel Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marcie was born June 30, 1929, in Tipton, OK to Marie and Herman Hobbs. She married Clarence Thaut in 1943; they had four daughters. Marcie was a lifelong member of North Shore Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed her work at Big G Ace, Hastings Regional Center, and Sunnyside.
Marcie loved car rides, Fishers Fountain, going shopping, and going to the beauty shop. She would put on her makeup and get dressed up every day. Marcie enjoyed going out to eat and talking about the latest. “Of all the gifts the world has to offer, a loving Mother is one of the best gifts of all.”
Survivors include her daughters Carolyn (Roger) Schroer, Patsy (Gary) Karsting, Jeannie (Gary) Everett, Nancy (Robert) Parr; grandchildren Shelly Lockwood, Beckie Baker†, Andrea Roughton, Karri Biede, Kammi Beck, Jason Everett, Amy Bond, Patrick Everett, Ryan Parr, Chris Parr, Lindsay Scheer; 28 great-grandchildren; Marcie’s sisters Peggy Thaut Holdeman (94) and Charley Hoff (91) will cherish her memory along with many family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.