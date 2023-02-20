Hastings, Nebraska resident Marceline Estelle “Marcie” Thaut, 93, went to be with her Lord Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, NE.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Mel Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.