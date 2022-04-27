Hastings, Nebraska resident Marcella H. Krieger, 98, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at The Heritage at College View in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Variable clouds and windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds and windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 29, 2022 @ 3:44 pm
Hastings, Nebraska resident Marcella H. Krieger, 98, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at The Heritage at College View in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.