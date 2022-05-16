Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marcella H. Krieger, 98, passed to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at The Heritage at College View in Hastings.
A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery Columbarium in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Nebraska P.E.O. Home, the Masonic Eastern Star Children’s Home, the First United Methodist Church, or the donor’s choice.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
