Marcellina Theresa (Hynes) Streff, 97 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska passed away, on November 20, 2021, at the Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Marcie was born in Bladen, NE on December 25, 1923, the fourth of five children, born to John and Teresa (Hemberger) Hynes.
A Memorial Mass for Marcellina T. Streff will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the All Saints Catholic Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Father Thomas Lux officiating. Following the service will be fellowship at the church. A private family burial will be held prior to the service in Ft. McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell, Nebraska. The funeral service will be live streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with Rosary being recited at 3:00 p.m.at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
A memorial has been established in Marcie’s honor, and kindly suggested to the All Saints Catholic Church or Holdrege Memorial Homes. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
