Hastings, Nebraska resident Marcia I. Maurer, 87, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 14, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Private family burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Sunday, March 13 at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Faith Lutheran Church or Mary Lanning Hospice. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Marcia’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marcia was born March 12, 1934, in Riley County, KS, to Floyd & Margaret (Wohler) Baird. She attended Washington High School in Washington, KS. Marcia married Marvin Kloppenborg on April 6, 1951. To this marriage, Steven and Debra were born. Marvin preceded her in death on March 8, 1990. Marcia then married Galen L. Maurer on June 6, 1992; he preceded her in death on March 2, 2018.
Marcia was a secretary for Nelson Financial Services. She also worked for JM McDonald Executive Office. Marcia was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Marcia enjoyed volunteering at the Good Samaritan Village Diner in Hastings. Marcia was an avid Husker football and volleyball fan. She liked to go camping and fishing. Marcia loved to dance with her late husband Galen but most of all loved talking with her family.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Marvin Kloppenborg and Galen Maurer; brothers, Roland and Robert Baird; sister, Eldred Baird; stepson, Robert Maurer; brother-in-law, Eldon Soudek; and sister-in-law, Alice Baird.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Steven & Kathy Kloppenborg of Omaha, Debra “Deb” & Dan Laux of Hastings; stepchildren & spouses, Pat & Dave Gartner of Hastings, Peg & Bob Coffey of Grand Island; stepdaughter-in-law, Cheryl Maurer of Cozad; grandchildren, Brent & Jolene Laux of Juniata, Courtney Laux of Bellevue, Jason Koeperich of CA; 7 stepgrandchildren; 17 step great-grandchildren; 1 step great-great-grandchild; brothers & sisters-in-law, Neil & Sylvia Baird of Overland Park, KS, Pat Baird of Gardner, KS; sister, Sharon Soudek of Topeka, KS; numerous nieces & nephews.
