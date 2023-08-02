Marcia (Marcy) Jane Toon Ruona, 71, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023, at Hinds Hospice in Fresno, California, with her children gathered.

Memorial services will be Thursday, August 10, at 11:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church of Fresno, United Church of Christ, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, with Pastor Kimberly Williams officiating.