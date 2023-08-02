Marcia (Marcy) Jane Toon Ruona, 71, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023, at Hinds Hospice in Fresno, California, with her children gathered.
Memorial services will be Thursday, August 10, at 11:30 a.m. at First Congregational Church of Fresno, United Church of Christ, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, with Pastor Kimberly Williams officiating.
Memorials may be given to First Congregational Church, Hinds Hospice 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno CA 93711, or PEO Program for Continuing Education, creating opportunities for higher education for women (Chapter TT PEO, 1181 E. Portland, Fresno, CA 93720).
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Marcy was born on December 18, 1951, in Des Moines, Iowa, to John Willis and Jean Harriett (Wadsworth) Toon.
Marcy graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1970 and was an avid swimmer, lifeguard, cheerleader, DeMolay Sweetheart, and was Honored Queen of Job’s Daughters.
She earned her bachelor of arts degree in social welfare from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in 1974 and was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Later, in 1999, she pursued her teaching credential focused on art from California State University, Fresno.
Marcy’s compassionate spirit led her to a career in social work in Omaha, Nebraska, while her passion for art and art history later drove her to establish her own freelance graphic design business, Gable Graphics. Notably, she designed “Fresno County in the 20th Century: From 1900 to the 1980s” by Charles Clough, and also designed many logos for businesses in town.
For 20 years, she served as an art teacher for Central High School, East Campus, in Fresno sharing her love for various art forms with her students.
Marcy was active in the community where she was a member of the PTA, served as a Brownie Troop leader, and attended First Congregational Church of Fresno for over 40 years where she taught Sunday school.
She was a member of American Association of University Women, P.E.O. Chapter TT, and enjoyed spending time with her plein air painting group and various clubs during her retirement.
Passionate about social issues, education and women’s health, Marcy was an advocate and activist for positive change in society.
Above all, Marcy cherished her family and friends, especially her two children and five grandchildren. As a doting Grammy, she treasured joyful and creative moments spent with them. Marcy was consistently a wonderfully supportive mother and grandmother who always showed up enthusiastically for her family. Her kind, generous, and loving spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Marcy is survived by her siblings, Jocelyn Toon Johnson and Greg Koester of Gibbon, NE, Brian Toon and Nancy Hirata of Eugene, OR, James and Janet Toon of Portland, OR; and her children; Brett (Ruona) and Brad Bailey of Burke, VA; Ross and Andrea (Bolt) Ruona of Fresno, CA.
She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: John and Elizabeth Bailey and Nicholas, Paige, and Ryan Ruona.
Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jean (Wadsworth) Toon; sister, Janel Toon Foote; brother, Cornell Toon; brother-in-law, Gregg Johnson.
