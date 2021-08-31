Hastings, Nebraska resident Marcia Rae Shane, 78, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at Edgewood Vista in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 3, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil. The service will be live-streamed on First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church website. The direct link for that page is www.firststpauls.org, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Thursday with family present 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Start Over Rover, or Heartland Pet Connection. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marcia was born May 3, 1943, in Memphis, Tennesee to Howard & Phyllis (Mann) Mack. She was baptized on April 21, 1946, by Rev. W.H. Hendrickson at Newark Methodist Church in Newark, Nebraska. Marcia was confirmed by Rev. Fay C. Mills at First United Methodist Church in Hastings. She graduated from Hastings High School and attended Hastings College for one year. Marcia married Thomas Shane on September 1, 1962, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Marcia was a homemaker and helped with farm work, she sorted seed corn, and was a Deputy County Assessor in Hastings. She was a member of the Country Woman’s Extension Club and Hastings Quilters Guild. She was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Sarah Circle III where she held all offices. Marcia was head of the Mission Community for one year, taught Sunday School and Bible School, and was a Luther League sponsor. Marcia enjoyed crafting, sewing, quilting, her perennial gardens, listening to music, and spending time with her family and her golden retrievers.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents and infant grandson, Zachary.
Survivors include her husband, Thomas Shane of Hastings; children and spouses, Lisa and Robert Mertens of Juniata, Laurie Shane of Spencer, Iowa, Daniel and Gloria Shane of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren and spouses, Stephanie and Jarred Hackler, Isaac Mertens, Claire and Trent Kohmetscher, Bradley Murphy, Hannah Murphy, Alicia Shane, Brendan Shane; great-grandchildren, Easton Hackler, Jaxson Hackler; sister and spouse, Peggy and John Helms of Grand Island.
