Hastings, Nebraska, resident Margaret L. Amack, 81, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at her home from her battle with lung cancer.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at Guide Rock Cemetery in Guide Rock, Nebraska, with Pastor Lisa Ewald officiating.
There will be no viewing or visitation as Margaret was cremated. Memorials may be given to the family to be determined at a later time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Margaret was born on February 4, 1942, to Russell and Clara (Mahurin) Davidson in Grand Island, NE. Margaret grew up in Hastings and graduated from Hastings High School in 1960.
Margaret married her high school sweetheart, Charles “Garth” Amack on February 21, 1960, prior to Garth’s enlistment into the United States military.
To this union of Garth and Margaret, their daughter, Susan (Amack) Garvin, was born in October 1962. After Garth’s return from military service, they moved to Guide Rock.
Margaret assisted her husband, Garth, in running Amack Skelly Service Station in Guide Rock for several years along with helping her parents operate Davidson's Nursery & Greenhouse in Hastings.
After moving to Hastings, Margaret worked at K-Mart for a long period of time, which she enjoyed.
Margaret had a true passion for horses and very much enjoyed horse shows and rodeos, where she highly excelled at barrel racing, winning numerous trophies throughout her time.
Along with her love of horses, Margaret also had a passion for fishing, camping, gardening, watching gameshows, and her beloved dogs, especially her dog, Punky.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Clara Davidson; and her husband, Garth Amack.
Margaret is survived by her brother, Edward (Eddy) Davidson of Peachtree City, GA; daughter, Susan (Thomas) Garvin of Clay Center, NE; grandchildren, Sheila Garvin of Clay Center, and Trent Garvin of York, NE; and a great-granddaughter, Kassydi Garvin, who will attend the University of South Dakota in the fall.
