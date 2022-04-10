Blue Hill, Nebraska resident Margaret L. “Marge” Andersen, 85, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr with Michelle Loeffelholz officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, with family present 5-7, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
