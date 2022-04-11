Blue Hill, Nebraska resident Margaret L. “Marge” Andersen, 85, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr with Michelle Loeffelholz officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, with family present 5-7, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marge was born April 26, 1936, in Lawrence, NE to Longin “Shorty” & Agnes (Svobida) Aksamit. She graduated from Nelson High School. Marge married Alfred “Andy” Andersen on September 25, 1955, at the Christian Church in Nelson, NE; he preceded her in death on April 19, 2013.
Marge was a farm wife, sold Tupperware for seven years, worked at Pioneer Seed Comp and DeKalb, and made wedding cakes. She did secretary work for their 3 custom farm businesses, enjoyed helping her husband with fieldwork, helping with his cattle shows, enjoyed baking and decorating cakes for family and friends for special occasions. She liked doing things for her family on holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries and spending time with the grandchildren. Marge loved camping with their camper, traveling to the National Parks, and loved to go dancing. In her spare time, she liked doing crafts and visiting family and friends. She was a devoted and faithful caregiver for her husband’s last 8 years. At that time, they would have been married for 58 happy years. Marge attended Pauline United Methodist Church.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred “Andy” Andersen; brother, Donald Aksamit; and granddaughter, Crystal Fassler.
Survivors include her daughters & spouse, Debby Hamm & Tommey Drake of Warsaw, MO, Cindy Andersen of Berwyn, NE; son & spouse, Alfred Jr. “CharLee” & Jennifer Andersen of Blue Hill, NE; grandchildren, Laci Eades of Warsaw, MO, Jeremy Fassler of Warsaw, MO, Nicholas Andersen of Hastings, NE, Gabriel Andersen of Blue Hill, NE; great-grandsons, Jack & Jacob Eades of Warsaw, MO; siblings & spouse, Lucille Speake of Hastings, NE, Kenneth & Myra Aksamit of Lawrence, NE; several nieces, nephews & other extended family.
