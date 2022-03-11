Hastings, Nebraska, resident Margaret McCready, 67, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Margaret McCready, 67, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.