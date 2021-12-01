Margaret Meyer, 97, of Grand Island, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Memorial service and celebration of Margaret’s life will be held at All Faiths Funeral Home on Monday, December 6th, at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Margaret was born July 5, 1924 at Worms, NE, the daughter of John and Minnie (Petzoldt) Burkhardt. She grew up in Palmer, graduating from Palmer High School.
On October 6, 1946, Margaret married Herbert A. Meyer. They made their home and raised their two daughters in Grand Island. She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. Over the years she babysat and washed and ironed for others. Her loving, kind memory will stay in her family’s hearts.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and one of her favorite pastimes was playing Pinocle with the ladies at the Platt Duetsche.
Those who cherish her memory include her daughters, Ann Louise (David) Keeler of Texas and Janell (Arthur) Wetzel of Grand Island; son, Lonny Meyer of Milpitas, CA; and granddaughter, Jennifer Wetzel.
She was preceded by her husband, Herbert in 1995; parents; granddaughter, Stephanie Wetzel; and sister, Annie Forbes.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
