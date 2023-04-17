Margaret Rose Ida Srader, the daughter of Jake and Ida (Frey) Somerhalder, was born February 12, 1922, at Guide Rock, Nebraska.
She departed this life on April 16, 2023, at the Heritage Care Center in Red Cloud, Nebraska, at the age of 101 years, 2 months and 4 days.
Margaret was united in marriage with Delbert Hoffman. This union was blessed with a daughter, Cheryl. The marriage later ended in divorce.
On December 10, 1957, she was married to Bernard LeRoy Srader. A daughter, Virginia “Ginger” was born to this union.
They made their home in the Blue Hill community. After the death of her husband, Margaret moved to Red Cloud to make her home.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Bernard in 1998; brothers, Ernie and Ira Somerhalder; a sister, Lucille Goodwin; sisters-in-law, Mary and Blanche; brother-in-law, Orville Goodwin; and her beloved granddog, Corky.
Surviving are her daughters, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with Rev. Dan Benedict officiating. Interment will be at the Guide Rock Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and 8 a.m. Friday to service time.
