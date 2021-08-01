Margaret V. “Peg” Schlichtman of Edgar, Nebraska, departed this life on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
She was the daughter of Earl and Anna (Zikmund) Waldron. Peg was born July 4, 1927.
Peg was united in marriage to Robert M. Shuck on March 4, 1944.
The couple had 3 girls, Pat (Shuck) Wood and husband Larry Wood, Melody (Shuck) Hopper, and Jaci (Shuck) Burdick. Peg was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Waldron and Anna Salzkorn, her husband Robert M. Shuck and daughter, Melody (Shuck) Hopper.
Peg was united in marriage to Bill Schlichtman on Feb. 14, 1991 in Valentine. Bill and Peg spent years in the winter traveling to Mesa, Arizona, where they enjoyed winter months in the sunshine while socializing with friends and family.
Peg was a member of the Church of the Plains and the American Legion Auxiliary. Peg was very involved in the LICA after the death of her first husband, Robert M. Shuck, and was named the Woman Contractor of the Year with LICA for her work with Shuck Engineering.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Bill Schlichtman of Edgar; her sister, Bonnie Dumler of Davenport; her daughters, Pat (Shuck) Wood of Hastings and Jaci (Shuck) Burdick of Sedan; stepsons, Rob Schlichtman and his wife, Beth, and Larry Schlichtman.
Grandchildren include Lee Burghardt and her husband, Darcy, of Edgar, Tricia Ockinga of Asheville, North Carolina, Cory Ziegenbein and wife, Sherrie, of Lincoln, Tami Ziegenbein of Lincoln, Shawn Nebe of Geneva, Dustin Nebe and Amy Behrens of Geneva, Jill Andersen and her husband, Andy, of Alliance, and Maggie Schlichtman of Edgar.
Peg has been loved by 17 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren. Peg will be missed by everyone.
Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Williams Mortuary in Edgar. Pastor Ethan Feistner will be officiating.
Visitation is noon to 7 p.m. Monday with the family present from 6-7 p.m. Burial will be held in the Edgar Cemetery in Edgar.
Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.