Marge Sneller, long-time resident of Hastings, Nebraska died peacefully in Lincoln where she lived since 2019 at the Legacy.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Mark’s Pro-Cathedral in Hastings. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements.
Memorials to St. Mark’s Pro-Cathedral in Hastings or The ARC of Adams County.
Condolences may be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Marge was born in Chicago to Marguerite (Finnelly) and Dana Kurfman. She graduated from Blue Island (IL) Community High School. She graduated from Beloit College in 1948 and was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. Marge earned a post-graduate degree from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Marge was an educator in schools in California, Illinois and Nebraska before retiring from Hastings Senior High School in 1989.
On February 17, 1951 she married Dr. Robert C. Sneller in Chicago. They were married for 56 years prior to Bob’s death in 2007. While living in Hastings, Marge was an active member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. She served on the St. Mark’s Morning Guild and Visiting Guild in addition to teaching Sunday school. Marge loved to write and was a member of the Outlook Book Club and The Writers. She was a member of Chapter GZ of P.E.O. Marge and Bob were active members of the Nebraska Optometric Association. Marge served as president of the Nebraska Optometric Auxiliary.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Dana “Bus” Kurfman.
Survivors include children, Todd (Mary), Jeff (Deb), Peg Sneller Hamilton (Jeff), Scott (Tracie) and Sally Kelly (Tim); twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and countless friends who appreciated Marge’s generosity of spirit, genteel conversation and warmth.
