Services for former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marguerite June “Marge” (Hawke) Yoachim, 96, are 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.
Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home.
The service and visitation times were changed because of the weather forecast.
Yoachim passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island, NE.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Marge’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover.
