Services for former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marguerite June “Marge” (Hawke) Yoachim, 96, are 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating.

Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home.

