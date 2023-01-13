Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marguerite June “Marge” (Hawke) Yoachim, 96, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island, NE.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Marge’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marguerite was born June 21, 1926 in Juniata, NE, to Alvie “Alva” and Clara (Armstrong) Hawke.
She grew up in Gibbon and graduated from Gibbon High School, moving to Hastings and lived there until moving to Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island in 2018, where she gained another loving family.
Marguerite worked at Fern’s Drug Store for many years and then for J M McDonald’s in Hastings until she retired.
She also worked at the VFW and loved to play bingo.
On March 23, 1986, she married LaVerle William Yoachim in Las Vegas, NV.
She and Bill were regulars at all the auctions and enjoyed traveling many places together. They had numerous 4-legged “kids” over the years, who were near and dear to their hearts.
Her last dog, “Tuffy” gave her much love and companionship. She was blessed with great neighbors who checked on her and treated her as family.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LaVerle William Yoachim; brothers, Vernon Hawke and Russell Hawke; sister, Verda Carpenter; and nephew, Rick Carpenter.
Survivors include nephews, nieces and spouses, Danny and Sue Hawke of Broken Bow, NE, Judy Lykins of Dallas, TX, Brad and Julie Hicks of Dallas, Gaylene and Tim Callahan of Nebraska City, NE, Kevin and Colleen Yoachim of Hebron, NE, Kirk and Wanda Yoachim of Alexandria; sisters-in-law and spouse, Ruth M. Yoachim of Belvidere, NE, Jean and Dale Fletcher of Hebron; and numerous extended family and friends.
