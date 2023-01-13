Yoachim, Marguerite

Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marguerite June “Marge” (Hawke) Yoachim, 96, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island, NE.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.