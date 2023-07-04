Hernandez, Maria

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Maria D. Hernandez, 73, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at her home in Hastings with loved ones by her side.

The service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Iglesia Puerta Del Cielo in Hastings, 401 S. Denver Avenue, with Pastor Eduardo Palacio officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery, Hastings, following the service.