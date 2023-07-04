Hastings, Nebraska, resident Maria D. Hernandez, 73, passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at her home in Hastings with loved ones by her side.
The service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Iglesia Puerta Del Cielo in Hastings, 401 S. Denver Avenue, with Pastor Eduardo Palacio officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery, Hastings, following the service.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. with family present Thursday at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Maria’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Maria was born November 21, 1949, in San Miguel, El Salvador. Maria resided in Nebraska from California in the early 90’s with her best friend and husband, Jose Lopez.
She was a mother of three children but was known to be a mother, Mama, Abuela, and grandmother to all and loved her grandchildren dearly.
She attended church in Hastings and was known as a god-fearing woman, her love of Christ above all.
Her smile and presence filled the room. She was always gracious and kind and also a fashionable lady, that traveled, loved her dog, and her perfumes and purses and all that is fashion.
Maria was as tough as nails … a true Salvadorian woman with a strong sense of personal pride, honor, and dignity.
Maria was a gentle person with lots of love to give to all. A truly special woman. She will be greatly missed.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jose Lopez; and son, Rene Hernandez.
Survivors include son and spouse, Daniel and Teddi Lenon; daughter and spouse, Jennifer and Kodi Foote; grandchildren, Brooklyn Hernandez, Samantha Hernandez, Cedric Wilson, Tamia Wilson, Malia Lenon, Amari Lenon, Hollywood Foote; and great-grandson, Weston Roberts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.