Former Sutton, Nebraska resident Marian Darlene Griess, 83, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at York General Hearthstone in York.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 15, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton with the Free German Reformed Salem Church Elders officiating. Interment will follow at the Free German Reformed Salem Church Cemetery near Sutton, NE. Visitation will be Thursday, from 1-8 p.m., with the family present from 5-7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
