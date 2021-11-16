Marian E. Souchek, 91, of Lawrence, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Azria Health in Blue Hill.
Rosary will be Friday, November 19, 2021, 7:00 p.m. and Mass will be Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:30 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in Deweese. Visitation will be Friday, November 19, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel in Lawrence. Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Children’s Hospital in Omaha. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Marian was born on July 4, 1930 to Chris and Lena (Menke) Mertens at Lawrence, Nebraska. She graduated from Lawrence High School in May of 1948. She married Edwin R. Souchek on April 16, 1951 at Lawrence. She was a farm wife and after her husband passed away, she was a caregiver.
Marian was a past member of the Deweese Community Club, had been a 4-H Leader for the Dry Creek 4-H Club, was a previous member of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese and was a Nebraska Merit Mother in 1993. She is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary, Lincoln Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, Omaha Province.
Marian is survived by four sons, Richard (Deborah) Souchek of Hastings, Roger (Mary) Souchek of Ayr, Ron (LaDona) Souchek of Lexington, Bernard (Ben) (Tracy) Souchek of Lincoln; two daughters, Marie (Patrick) Dougherty of Hastings, Susan (Dave) Goldenstein of Ayr; one sister-in-law, JoAnn Mertens of Hastings; ten grandchildren, Steven (Gena) Souchek, Rebecca Souchek (Rory Hamilton), Joshua (Jenna) Souchek, Christopher (Jill) Souchek, Jesse (Kelsey) Souchek, LeAnn (Christopher) Miller, Lindsay (August) Storz, Kyle Goldenstein (Shelby Henne), Lucas Goldenstein and Blake Souchek; fourteen great-grandchildren with two on the way.
Marian is preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers and sister-in-laws, Eugene (Naomi) Mertens, Raymond (Betty) Mertens; sister and brother-in-law, Bernadine (Willard) Karmazin; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Albert and Mary Souchek, Agnes and George Masek, Henry and Frances Souchek, Mary and Stanley Slemin, Vaclav (Bud) and Martha Souchek, Joseph and Edwina Souchek, George and LaVerne Souchek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.