Marie Ann Schendt James was born on a farm near Lawrence, Nebraska, September 2, 1927, to parents Ted and Minnie (Ostdiek) Schendt. Marie passed from this life on April 18, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas.

Marie graduated from Lawrence High School in 1944. She ventured to Omaha in 1947, where she worked at Proctor and Gamble, and met her husband to be, Everett L. James. They were married in St Louis, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, on July 12, 1952.

