Marilyn Dittrick, 86, of Kenesaw, Nebraska, died September 27, 2022, at Genoa Long Term Care.
Celebration of Life gathering will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, October 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church fellowship hall in Kenesaw. Burial will be at the Wanda Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Wanda Cemetery Association. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Marilyn was born on August 23, 1936, in Hastings, NE, to Gustav and Alma (Lambrecht) Jacobitz.
She was baptized September 13, 1936, and confirmed April 2, 1950, both at the Zion (Wanda) Lutheran Church. She grew up on a farm near Kenesaw. She graduated from Kenesaw Public School in 1954. Later, she earned her LPN from Platte Community College in 1983.
On September 26,1954, Marilyn married Eldon Burling. The union was blessed with four children. They later divorced.
She married Ronald Johnson on October 28, 1983. He passed away in 1989. On June 19, 1993, she married Joe Dittrick and later they divorced.
Marilyn was member of American Legion Auxiliary and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw and was active in the ladies’ aid.
She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and gardening. She was an excellent cook and loved to share all these talents with family and friends.
Survivors include children, Beth (Doug) Fotinos of Kenesaw, Barbara (Rick) Andreasen of Genoa, Brenda (Mitch) Stocker of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ellen Epp of Omaha; Gary (Gwen) Jacobitz of Kenesaw; sister-in-law, Betty Jacobitz of Kenesaw; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Johnson; son, Robert Burling; brother, Loren Jacobitz; and brother-in-law, Larry Epp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.