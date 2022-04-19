Marilyn was born on September 7, 1939, to Christian and Clara (Hoins) Heinrichs. She was raised in Hastings, Nebraska, where she graduated from Hastings High School in 1957 and, in 1961, from Hastings College with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
On June 16, 1963, she married Roger Denkert and lived in Kenesaw, Nebraska until they later divorced. She then moved to Omaha, where she resided until her passing.
Although she began a career as a teacher, she spent most of her working life as part-owner and bookkeeper for Kenesaw Motor Company, where she worked until retiring.
Her favorite pastimes were reading, working Sudoku and crossword puzzles, playing cards, traveling, watching Husker Football, and spending time with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Irene and George Petri; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Henry Gruener; brother and sister-in-law, Cyril and Marjorie Henrichs; brother, Eldon (in World War II); brother-in-law, Ralph McCauley; and infant grandson, Jay Paul Denkert.
She is survived by two children, Joel (Heather) Denkert of Naperville, Illinois, and Jon (Tracy) Denkert of Kenesaw, NE; five grandchildren: Molly and Miranda Denkert of Naperville, and Ryan, Tyson, and Adam Denkert of Kenesaw; nieces and nephews.
Private burial was in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, NE. Memorials are suggested to Hastings College Scholarship Fund, Mayo Clinic Breast Cancer Research, or donor’s choice of charity.
