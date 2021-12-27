Marilyn Jane Lautenschlager, the daughter of Lawrence and Ellen Jane (Wilcox) Moore, was born October 17, 1932 in Norfolk, Nebraska. She departed this life on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at her home in Hastings.
Survivors include, Becky Osborne of Excelsor Springs, MO; Kim Croston of Hastings; Micky Ballagh of Burwell; Lisa Gourley and Gene of Kansas City, MO; Kelly McKillip and Thomas of Trumbull; Missy Verhage and Steve of Sidney, MO and KC Lautenschlager of Ord; 24 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; other relatives and a host of friends.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 27, 2021 at the Williams Funeral Home chapel in Edgar. Pastor David King will be officiating. Burial will be held in the Edgar Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
