Marilyn L. Hamilton, 83, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at her home in Smith Center, Kansas.
Marilyn was born on February 23, 1939, in Geneva, NE, the daughter of Alois F. and Marguerite M. (Berkbigler) Weber. On November 27, 1993, she married Robert B. Hamilton in Red Cloud, NE.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Francis Weber, a son, Mickey Merrill and a great granddaughter, Charlee Mohlman.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Bob Hamilton of Smith Center; a son, Michael (Kelly) Merrill of Kearney, NE; four daughters, Mindy Merrill of Pasco, WA, Marla (Andrew) Mohlman of Red Cloud, Mitzi (Tim) Messenger of Clay Center, NE, Merisa (Ben) Mattley of Hastings, NE; a stepson, Jeff Hamilton of Great Falls, MT; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Lammey of Hastings, NE, Rebecca Martin of Kansas City; a sister, Juanita Eppenbach of Kearney, NE; 22 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, at New Covenant Church, 117 W. Kansas St., Smith Center, KS, with Pastor Mike Gooder officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, 8:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial take place in the Red Cloud Cemetery, 105 N. Cherry St., Red Cloud, NE at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be given to Hospice Services and/or New Covenant Church of Smith Center and can be sent in care of All Faiths Funeral Chapel, 113 S. Madison St., Smith Center, KS 66967.
