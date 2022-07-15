Marilyn M. Harris was born on December 23, 1933 and passed away on July 14, 2022.
She is survived by her husband, Max; children, Mark (Barbie) and Mike (Kim) Harris and Machelle (Jeff) Sabin; grandchildren, John (Sarah), Michael, Hannah, Emmalie, Caleb, and Kaitlyn Harris, Michaela (Dominic) Anania, and Thomas Sabin; great grandchildren, Lily and Jack Harris and Olivia Anania; sister, Gwen (Louis) Stithem; sister in law, Harriett Fenster. Preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Dorothy Fenster; son, Mitchell; brother, Robert.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, July 20th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Service at 11:00 a.m. at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries. Interment will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hastings Literacy Program.
