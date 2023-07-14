Grand Island, Nebraska, resident Marilyn Sargent passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Private family services will be at Butler Volland Chapel and a private burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Memorials may be given to the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marilyn was born September 12, 1938, in Hastings, NE to Frederick and Hilda (Eigenberg) Kroger. She graduated from Trumbull High School and attended cosmetology school in Lincoln.
Marilyn married Bill Sargent in Branson, MO. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2019.
She worked for the Department of Health and Human Services. Marilyn was a leader for Brownie and Cub Scouts troops.
She enjoyed spending her time sewing, knitting, making temporary beadwork, and baking, was a green thumb and good with plants, demo work at Jack & Jill, spending time with her grandchildren, and garage saling at Goodwill.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Sargent; and brother, Rodney Kroger.
Survivors include her sons and spouse, Ken Knehans, Mike and Julie Knehans; daughter and spouse, Tam and Steve Jensen; grandchildren, Chris Jensen, Heather Jensen, Keith and Nicole Jensen, Jamie and Travis Luhr, Carrie Knehans; 10 great-grandchildren.
