Ordway, Colorado, resident Marion Rudolph Gruntorad, 81, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo, CO.
A Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday September 10, 2021, at the church in Deweese, with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Martin’s (Loucky) Cemetery near Deweese. In honoring his wish to be cremated the will not be a visitation or viewing.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com
Marion was born in Nuckolls County, NE., on September 12, 1939. He was the son of Rudolph and Helen (Maixner) Gruntorad. He graduated from Nelson High School. He was the husband of Miriam (Congrove). They shared 61 years of marriage together. Marion was a self-employed farmer and rancher with farms in both Colorado and Nebraska. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ordway, CO.
Marion enjoyed playing the accordion and attending many polka fests and polka clubs throughout Colorado and Nebraska. With his friends, he will be most remembered by playing his five-row button accordion.
Marion and Miriam have four children, Joe (Theresa) Gruntorad and Jim (Kellie) Gruntorad both of Ordway, CO; Janice (Mark) Rowe of Blue Rapids, KS; and John (Carrie) Gruntorad of Castle Rock, CO; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Adrian Gruntorad of Deweese, NE; and two sisters, Mildred and Celie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.