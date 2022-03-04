Marjean (Marge) Marie Kort, 68, departed life on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at her home with her husband David at her side.
Service will be Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary Chapel in Blue Hill with Rev. Paul Dunbar officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, Nebraska. There will be no viewing or visitation as her wishes were to be cremated. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Marge was born on August 31, 1953 to Charles R. and Wilma J. (Shaw) Frazier, Sr. at their farm southeast of Holstein, Nebraska. She attended Holstein Elementary School and then Blue Hill Schools graduating from Blue Hill High School in 1971. She worked at the Blue Hill Care Center for many years and then worked at Tommy’s Bar and KD’s Bar. She then went on to run the Sale Barn Café.
Marge never had children of her own. She helped raise and babysit many nieces and nephews. Marge was a great cook. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, woodworking, crafting and growing a garden.
Marge married David A. Kort on January 1, 2017 in Laughlin, Nevada along the Colorado River. The last few years they enjoyed camping at Harlan County Lake. Marge was a loving wife first, stepmother, sister, grandmother and most of all, everybody’s friend.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, David of Blue Hill; mother, Wilma Frazier of Blue Hill; stepchildren, Travis Kort of Red Cloud, Ryan (Becky) Kort of Blue Hill; stepgrandchildren, Tawny Johnson of Hastings, Brenna (Tyler) Earl of Cozad, Dalton (Tori) Goodwin, Dalcy (Lance) Bodfield, Riley (Demi) Kort and Austin (Mariah) Kort all of Gothenburg; seven step great-grandchildren with one on the way; brothers, Jerry Frazier of Blue Hill, Charles (Patty) Frazier, Jr. of Ayr; sister, Rhonda (Bill) Brewster of Blue Hill; one sister-in-law, Deborah (Bill) Rolfsmeyer of Litchfield; several nieces and nephews.
Marge is preceded in death by her father, Charles Frazier, Sr.; father and mother-in-law, Delbert and Elna Kort; one infant brother; one brother, Steven Frazier; one niece, Brandi Sund.
