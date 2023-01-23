Marjorie A. Ahlman, 91, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings, Nebraska with Reverend Benjamin Siebert officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family.
Memorials can be given to Zion Lutheran Church.
Marjorie was born July 15, 1931 in Plainview, Nebraska to Fredrick and Elsie (Timm) Born. She was the 10th of 12 children. In 1948 she married Raymond E. Ahlman and they were married until he passed away in 1997. They worked together raising their family of 5 children and remodeling their home which was originally a Railroad Depot in Glenvil, Nebraska. She loved to sew and was a great cook. Her homemade bread was the best.
In 2010 she married Eugene Nienheuser and they were married until he passed away in 2019. As a couple they loved to go dancing, spend time with their families, and their church.
She is survived by her children Susan Pendergast of Kenesaw, NE, Terry Ahlman of Lincoln, NE, Vickie (John) Dowers of Galesburg, IL, Roger (Julie) Ahlman of Hastings, NE, Raymond (Jennifer Riley) Ahlman of Lyons, CO, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and her 11 siblings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.