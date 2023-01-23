Marjorie A. Ahlman, 91, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings, Nebraska with Reverend Benjamin Siebert officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family.

Memorials can be given to Zion Lutheran Church.

