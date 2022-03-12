Sutton, Nebraska, resident Marjorie A. Kunce Gangwish, 86, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Henderson Health Care Hospital in Henderson.
A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church with Father Michael Zimmer officiating.
Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha. In honoring her wish to be cremated, there will not be a viewing or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton or the Federated Church in Sutton.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
