Green Valley, Arizona resident Marjorie Anne Gardner, 93, formerly of Hastings, passed away peacefully in La Via at La Posada on September 3, 2021. She was born July 12, 1928 in Yankton, South Dakota to Harold L. and Bonnie (Gurney) Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her previous husband, Dr. George F. Hoffmeister.
She is survived by her husband, Charles, of Green Valley, AZ; brothers, Dr. Joseph Clark of Eaton, CO and Gordon S. Clark of Yankton, SD; sister, Bonnie Dee Whitson of Clarkdale, AZ; and daughters, Cynthia Anne Hoffmeister of Benbrook, TX and Diana Sue Cornwell and husband, James, of Doniphan, MO; sons, George F Hoffmeister, Jr. and wife Janice Marie of Clay Center, NE and Mark T. Hoffmeister of Portland, OR. She is also survived by granddaughters, Stephanie Searcey, of Overland Park, KS, Genevieve Tadlock and husband Brian, Elizabeth Cross and husband Jason, Marjorie Oreal, and Kathleen Hearne, all of Ft. Worth, TX; and grandson, George F. Hoffmeister Ill and wife, Jacquelyn, of Gibbon, NE, as well as by granddaughters Jennifer Mill of Bee, NE, Annie Weinman and husband Peter of Tucson, AZ, Kristen Woosley and husband, Jared, of Phoenix, AZ, and Julie Cerny and husband, Todd, of Hastings, NE.
She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren.
She attended Cottey College in Missouri and Colorado College in Colorado Springs and was employed as a Program Director and Fitness Instructor at the YWCA of Hastings. Marjorie will be remembered for her love of all living creatures, and in her lifetime rescued and made a home for countless dogs, cats and others of God’s creatures. She was active in little theatre in Hastings, both on stage and behind the scenes in direction, production, and stagecraft, and formed and directed a children’s theater group in summers. She loved singing and was a member of a number of choral groups, church and civic, in Hastings and Green Valley. She was an avid doll collector and a member of doll clubs in Hastings and Green Valley, and enjoyed showing her collection of over 300 dolls to visitors and other doll collectors.
Marjorie was a third generation member of PEO and was a member of Chapter HT in Hastings and the PEO Group in Green Valley. She was an active member of Episcopal churches in Nebraska and in Green Valley, and was the first woman Junior and Senior Warden in her Hastings church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. She also was the first woman delegate to General Convention of the Episcopal Church from the Diocese of Nebraska in the 1960’s. She and her husband, George, and later husband, Charles, enjoyed lives filled with adventure and extensive travel in the U.S. and around the world.
Her sparkling personality, her many activities and interests, and the joy and pride she found and shared with her extensive family will remain her legacy. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church in Green Valley Tuesday, November 9 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to the Animal League of Green Valley (TALGV) or to St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church.
