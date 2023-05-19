Hastings, Nebraska resident Marjorie Darlene “Marj” Everhart, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Westfield Quality Care of Aurora, Aurora, NE.
A Celebration of Life will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Wandering Well, 427 South Showboat Blvd., Hastings, NE. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with family present Monday, May 22, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marj was born November 14, 1939, in Hebron, NE to Harold and Cecial (Shinn) Hayes. She graduated as Salutatorian of her class from Chester High School, Chester, NE. Marj married Louis Everhart on May 24, 1957; he preceded her in death on November 7, 1997.
Marj drove a bus for Superior Public Schools and worked in the customer service department at WalMart.
Marj and Louis ran the Skate Rink for many years in Superior. She was a 4-H leader and a member of the American Quarter Horse and Paint Horse Association.
Marj enjoyed spending her time fixing clothes for her grandchildren, baking, and raising horses and cattle.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis Everhart; step-son, Lyle Everhart; daughter, Melanie; grandson, Tony Kintigh; great-grandson, Conner Morgan; brothers, Harold Hayes and Robert Hayes; and sister-in-law, Doris Hayes.
Survivors include her children & spouses Kathryn Kintigh of Hastings, NE, Daniel Everhart of Exeter, NE, Debra & Mike Adams of Superior, NE, Brian & Robyn Everhart of Hastings, NE; step-son Doyle Everhart of Tampa, FL; grandchildren & spouses Brianne & Daniel Snell of Lincoln, NE, Ryan & Kayla Kintigh of Juniata, NE, Kacie & Grant Stogdill of Sanger, TX, Jessica & Pat Morgan of Burwell, NE, Syndee Adams of Aurora, NE, Tyler & Sara Hermann of Hastings, NE, Tanaya & Alan Stones of Glenvil, NE, Mariah & Derek Everhart of Aurora, NE, Shianne & Jackson VanSkiver of Hastings, NE, Allison Everhart of Hastings, NE; great-grandchildren Zoie Snell, Cora Snell, Braelyn Kintigh, Brysen Kintigh, Camryn Stogdill, Nolyn Stogdill, Claira Morgan, Chase Morgan, Corbin Morgan, Kayden Hermann, Kinley Hermann, Keaton Hermann, Kolter Hermann, Kolbie Hermann, Madisyn Stones, Bennett Everhart, Eliott VanSkiver; brother & spouse Cecil & Betty Hayes of Placentia, CA; sisters-in-law Norma Hayes of Orlando, FL, Shirley Lipker of Holdrege, NE; many other family members.
