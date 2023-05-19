Hastings, Nebraska resident Marjorie Darlene “Marj” Everhart, 83, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Westfield Quality Care of Aurora, Aurora, NE.

A Celebration of Life will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Wandering Well, 427 South Showboat Blvd., Hastings, NE. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with family present Monday, May 22, at the funeral home.