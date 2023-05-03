Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marjorie J. “Marj” Junker, 76, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Josh Davis and Pastor Rudy Flores officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.