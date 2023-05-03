Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marjorie J. “Marj” Junker, 76, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 8, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Josh Davis and Pastor Rudy Flores officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Sunday, May 8, with family present from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Marj’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Marj was born June 23, 1946, in Atwood, KS, to Erich W. and Mildred S. (Dankert) Niermeier. She graduated from Atwood High School in 1964 and received her Associate's Degree from McCook Jr. College in 1966.
Marj married Harold E. Junker on July 27, 1969, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Juniata, NE. He preceded her in death on October 3, 2020.
Marj was a homemaker and a past member of Christ Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. She was a current member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora, NE.
Marj made quilts with the church ladies and those were distributed to those in need. She loved sewing and making quilts and blankets for her family.
Harvest would find her in the field driving the auger wagon. In 1989, Marj went to work at Earl Mays putting in landscapes and working in the store.
In 1999, she retired to take care of her grandchildren. She taught them things she learned as a child. Marj was a caregiver with Home Instead and created many special bonds with the people she cared for.
Marj was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Junker; sister, Ann Castens; brother, Clarence Niermeier; two grandsons, Derek and Cole Craig; and brothers-in-law, Dennis Einspahr and Bob Frossard.
Survivors include her daughter and spouse, Tammy and Tim Craig of Hastings; son, Michael Junker of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren and spouse, Blake and Tyra Jo Craig, Ashley Craig, Austin Craig, Gracie Craig; Denmark Grandchildren Louise Pavilionis, Niels Dalgaard; sisters and spouses Sharon Frossard of Tulsa, OK, Lucy and Chuck Stoelting of Cedar Rapids, IA, Joann and Bob Nemechek of McCook, NE; sisters-in-law Margaret Niermeier of Ludell, KS, Helen Ann Einspahr of Fremont, NE; brother-in-law and spouse Howard & Belva Junker of Juniata; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
