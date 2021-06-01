Mark B. Roskilly was born September 6, 1961, and passed away May 30, 2021. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Royal J. and Dorothy M. (Lucas) Roskilly; brother, Patrick Roskilly; sister, Carolyn Koch.
Survived by his wife, Debra Roskilly; daughters, Brianna Roskilly, Megan Elkins (Keegan), Desiree McBreen (Adam McPherson), Danielle Nice (Michael Kampschnieder); grandchildren, Kayden, Chloe, Jayden, Maiya; brothers, Rollie Roskilly, Ben Roskilly (Amy), Quincy Roskilly; sister, Jocelyn Pichard (Doug).
Celebration of Mark’s Life will be Friday, June 4 at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel in Omaha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. To livestream the service visit bramanmortuary.com.
