Mark Cleveland Kemp, 63, of Hastings, Nebraska, died on July 5, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
A graveside memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on July 15 at Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan, NE, with Pastor Eddie Goff officiating.
Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is assisting the family.
Mark came into the world on February 28, 1960, in Grand Island, NE. He was the youngest of four boys born to Bill and Lois (Burr) Kemp.
He was an athletic child and played varsity sports for the Doniphan Cardinals as a teen. He continued playing baseball and softball well into adulthood. He remained an avid sports fan and could be seen every fall cheering loudly for his Cornhuskers and the Miami Dolphins.
Mark was a loving son and brother, and a doting uncle to his niece and three nephews.
Mark is survived by his brothers, Glenn Kemp and Randy (Cindy) Kemp; niece, Sara (Jeremy); nephews, Steve, Rick (Laura) and Justin, as well as many friends and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; oldest brother, Dick; sister-in-law, Christine (Hartley) Kemp; and beloved dog, Dakota.
