Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mark E. Derickson, 62, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at his home.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be Saturday at Calvary Cemetery in O’Neill.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. with family present Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Mark’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mark was born May 28, 1959, in O’Neill to Sam and Nancy (Yantzi) Derickson. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in O’Neill and Norfolk Technical School with a degree as an Electrician.
Mark married Ruth A. Krupski on September 1, 1979. They later divorced. To this union, two children were born, Patrick and Adam.
Mark worked at Bimbo Bakery in the distribution center. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was also a taxidermist.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Sam Derickson.
Survivor include sons, spouses and family, Patrick and Carrie Derickson of Wilber, and Elise and Jace; Adam and Ritsuko Derickson of Indianapolis, IN, and Samuel and Arthur; mother, Nancy Derickson of O’Neill; brothers and spouses, Russ and June Derickson of North Platte, and Craig and Kate Derickson of Lincoln; special friend, Kim Danehey-Nibbe of Red Cloud; and nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
