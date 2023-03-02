Mark Laine Wempen, 58, of Pleasanton, Nebraska passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 on his horse moving cattle.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church near Pleasanton with the Rev. Victor Rasmussen officiating. Interment will be held following the service at the Peake Lutheran Cemetery southwest of Pleasanton. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.