Hastings, Nebraska resident Mark S. Bliss, 62, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Hastings NE with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett and Rev. Damen Jensen-Heitmann officiating. A private family committal will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fpchastings beginning 5 minutes prior to the service. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. Memorials can be sent to the Hastings Community Foundation, 800 W. 3rd Street, Suite 232, Hastings, NE 68901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mark was born in Seward, NE on November 30, 1959, to Cecil and Sharon (Germer) Bliss. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1978 (Go Minutemen!) and received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1983 (Go Plainsmen!).
Mark married Stephanie Hermes on November 23, 1991, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. His daughter and light of his life, Lauren Bliss Overmiller was born two years later.
Mark was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Dutton Lainson Company for nearly three decades. Before moving to Hastings, he worked for NSLP (Nebraska Student Loan Program) in Lincoln, NE, and American Express in Des Moines, IA. Mark was a member of First Presbyterian Church where he served on several committees. He served on the Board of Directors at Lochland Country Club and many national boards in the marine and hardware industries, including serving as president of the Hardware Group Association, the Hardware Marketing Council, and the National Marine Manufacturers Association.
Mark lived life to the fullest. He loved his family and always put them first. His granddaughter Rosie was the apple of his eye. He had a unique ability to make connections with everyone he met, young and old. Mark never met a stranger. He enjoyed traveling for both work and pleasure, Husker football, North Central basketball, and weekend golf outings with his buddies.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Cecil Bliss.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Bliss; daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Matthew Overmiller; granddaughter, Rosie Lainson Overmiller, of Hastings; mother, Sharon Bliss; sister, Ann Castner; nephews, Sam Castner and Cole Castner, of Lincoln; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Margaret and Charles Hermes; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Amy Hermes; niece, Addyson Hermes; nephew, Collin Hermes, of Hastings; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and many special friends.
