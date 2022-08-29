Hastings, Nebraska resident Mark S. Bliss, 62, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Hastings NE with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett and Rev. Damen Jensen-Heitmann officiating. A private family committal will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live streamed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fpchastings beginning 5 minutes prior to the service. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. Memorials can be sent to the Hastings Community Foundation, 800 W. 3rd Street, Suite 232, Hastings, NE 68901. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.