Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mark S. Bliss, 62, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 1, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett and Rev. Damen Heitmann officiating. A private family burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.