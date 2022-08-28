Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mark S. Bliss, 62, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home.
A memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 1, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett and Rev. Damen Heitmann officiating. A private family burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Hastings Community Foundation, 800 West 3rd Street, Suite 232, Hastings, NE 68901.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
