Hastings, Nebraska, resident Mark Steven Hawes 67, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at his home.
To honor Mark’s wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral service. Memorials may be given to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Mark was born on March 15, 1955, to Henry W. Hawes and Corinne Darlene (Chaloupka) Hawes in Beatrice, NE. The family moved to Hastings when Mark was 3 years old.
He attended Longfellow Elementary School and graduated with the class of 1973 from Hastings Senior High School.
Mark then attended Kearney State College and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology.
In December 1990, he added his Associate of Applied Science Degree in Accounting from Central Community College-Hastings campus.
Mark was an accounting clerk in and around the Hastings area for many years. During the 1990s, he worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Lincoln, NE.
Mark enjoyed watching sports. He would cheer on the Huskers and the Philadelphia Eagles from his armchair.
He loved his family, crossword puzzles, fishing, watching murder mysteries on T.V., and spending time with his dogs.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dayna (Hawes) Hagemeier; niece, Lisa (Hagemeier) Hinrichs; and brother-in-law, Jack A. Hunt.
Mark will be missed by his sister, Cynthia (Hawes) Hunt of Hastings; brother-in-law, Larry Hagemeier of Juniata, NE; nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Vi Cherry of Kearney, NE.
