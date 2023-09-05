Mark W. Gerlach, 70, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away at his home on Friday, September 1, 2023.
He was born on April 24, 1953, in Harvard, Nebraska, to Silas Gerlach and Eva (Starr) Gerlach, who preceded him in death.
Mark graduated from Harvard High School in Harvard. He went to Kearney State (University of Nebraska at Kearney). He worked on his family farm and established his own farm before illness caused early retirement.
He prided himself on caring for his three children, supporting his grandkids, and helping others.
Mark was famous for his homemade macaroni, mashed potatoes, and cookies.
He was an avid gun, knife, art, and antique collector. He worked hard on making his yard look top-notch and keeping beautiful flowers. He even won the best yard at Christmas.
He loved Mickey Mouse and Coca-Cola and had quite a collection of both.
Survivors include three children, Dan Gerlach of Sweet Springs, MO, Cody Gerlach of Sedalia, MO, and Caitlin Bird (Greg) of Sedalia; six grandchildren, Zach, Piper, Brody, Tessa, Eliza, and Mick; a grand puppy, Zoey; and a sister, Sandy Samuelson of Harvard, NE.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Gary Samuelson, and a nephew, Greg Samuelson.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia with Reverend Ron Adair officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.
Honorary bearers will be Dave Schmidt, Randy Rollins, Greg Bird, Mike and Tori Routon, Kent and Cathy Korthas, and Jill Green.
