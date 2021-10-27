Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marland Dale “Lefty” Wolfe, 84, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at CHI-St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Barry Kennard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the donor’s choice or to the family.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
