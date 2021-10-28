Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marland Dale “Lefty” Wolfe, 84, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at CHI-St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Barry Kennard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the donor’s choice or to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Lefty was born August 25, 1937, in Clay County, Nebraska, to Ben S. and Jessie (Juranek) Wolfe. He married Jolene M. Harvey on March 13, 2016.
Lefty was a self-employed carpet installer. He was a member of Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene and Eagles Club in Hastings.
Lefty lived his whole life in Nebraska. He enjoyed life and loved dancing, camping, fishing, listening to music and spending time with Jolene and the grandkids.
Lefty was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joy (Stroup) Wolfe; one brother; and two sisters.
Survivors include wife, Jolene Wolfe of St. Libory; step-children and spouses, Roderick and Tomoya Burkhardt-Nagashina of San Jose, CA, Colt and Kendra Burkhardt of Wood River, Kirby and Kimberly Killinger of St. Paul, Mac and Arianne Killinger of St. Paul; and 7 step-grandchildren.
He married Dixie (Versaw) Wolfe and to this union five children were born. They later divorced.
Their children are Terri (Jeff) Horst of Lincoln, Tami (Ken) Marvin of Crete, Toni (Darran) Fowler of Hastings, Kevin Wolfe and friend Susette Gurnsey of Fairfield, and Kent (Kaye) Wolfe of Lincoln; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He married Deanna (Repp) Wolfe, now living in Damascus, VA, and they had one child, Nikki Wolfe of Charlotte, NC.
