Marlene Barbara (Mead) Heyen passed away January 14, 2022, in Council Bluffs, IA.
She was born December 25, 1933, which was 88 years ago on Christmas Day, at the Salvation Army Hospital in Omaha. She was then sent to the Child Savings Institute in Omaha and placed for adoption there. Jay and Laura “Ethel” (Horne) Mead adopted her at the age of three months and took her home to Hastings, Nebraska to raise her there.
Her father Jay passed away when she was six years old, but her memories were always very strong for her beloved father.
She fell in love and married her high school sweetheart, Richard (Dick) Duane Heyen. Dick passed away on Good Friday, March 25, 2016.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy (Walt) Bussey, and their grandchildren, Sean, Wally (Becky) Bussey, and Courtney (Dan) Lohrenz, and great-grandchildren, Ella and Ava Bussey, Grayson and Emry Lohrenz; daughter, Sally Mayhorn, of NC., and their grandson, Dr. Christopher (Susan) Mayhorn, of Raleigh, NC., great-grandchildren Colin and Sydney, of Mayhorn; daughter, Pamela Heyen Miller, of Carthage, NC., and grandson Matthew (Kiley) Miller, of Charlotte, NC.
Although Marlene was an only child, she was called “sister” by Dicks family and his siblings, Janyce, Jim, Jerry, Tom and Jacquie, plus Harry and Bob, who are deceased. She had numerous nieces and nephews scattered all over US.
Marlene spent last six years living with her daughter Cindy and went everywhere with her, where many memories were made, both here and on vacation. Gigi will be greatly missed, but what a terrific last Christmas birthday she had!
A Celebration of Life service will be held for Marlene and Dick, at a later date in Council Bluffs, IA.
