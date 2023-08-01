Hastings, Nebraska, resident Marlene I. Hoyt, 78, passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village.
Services will be Friday, August 4, at 10:30 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings following the service.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 3, from 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
